VIDEO: Climber ‘catches the sunrise’ over city atop B.C. crane

Police warn ‘rooftopping’ poses risk to climber, public and first responders

Heights are thrilling for some and nauseating for others, and now one man is receiving a ton of online attention after scaling one of Vancouver’s tallest cranes and posting a daring video online.

YouTube user Kea.iu has joined the list of daredevils scaling architecture in the Lower Mainland, after posting a video last month “catching the sunrise” at the top of a crane above the condo tower Vancouver House.

“Had a few near death experiences while climbing but I made it out safe,” he wrote on the YouTube video.

According to Kea.iu, it wasn’t his first attempt climbing the crane.

“A few months back I climbed this crane, but I never got to the top because it was too slippery from all the rain and wind,” he wrote. “I made it my goal to scale it again but to the very top, and that is what I did.”

Viewers have had mixed reviews on his thrill seeking.

“I’ve overcome many fears but heights I just can’t….I get butterflies just by watching this video,” said one user,

“Sick craneclimb! From the top of the crane you see the street/building grid from a completely new perspective,” said another.

Others are telling him to stay safe.

This also isn’t the first structure for the man to climb in the Lower Mainland – Kea.iu also climbed the 650-foot-tall Solo District building, under construction in Burnaby.

And he certainly isn’t the first, nor will be the last.

In July 2017, two American men were arrested after climbing the Lions Gate Bridge to capture a photo from the top towers. In a quick search on YouTube, it’s easy to find a handful of other videos showcasing climbers exploring new heights on Vancouver structures – some receiving as many as 55,000 views.

Although Vancouver Police said they couldn’t confirm if there is an investigation into this particular incident, Const. Jason Doucette said climbing high structures – known to police as “rooftopping” – is often criminal and poses risks not only to the climber but to first responders and the public.

“If one of these people slips and falls, a first responder has to put their safety at risk to rescue the rooftopper,” he said. “We encourage anyone who feels they are witnessing a criminal offence to contact their local police immediately”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Get ready to say aww it’s National Panda Day

Just Posted

Surrey mayor says light rail announcement for Surrey ‘final piece of puzzle’

“It’s going to be a real game-changer for Surrey,” Hepner told the Now-Leader.

Metro mayors to hike transit fares, property taxes to pay for transit projects

Next phase includes Broadway subway, Surrey LRT and replacement of the Pattullo Bridge

Rhythmic gymnasts set for competition at Cloverdale Fairgrounds this weekend

Elegant, artistic sport a great way to build self-confidence, says coach

UPDATE: Police release photos to help identify injured pedestrian after South Surrey collision

The woman, who is approximately 70-years-old, remains in critical condition

Surrey dangerous offender twice deported to Canada from U.S.

Judge Kenneth Ball has sentenced Jatin Patel to “indeterminate” incarceration

VIDEO: Climber ‘catches the sunrise’ over city atop B.C. crane

Police warn ‘rooftopping’ poses risk to climber, public and first responders

B.C. artist featured on T.V. series highlighting Indigenous tattoo artistry

Skindigenous, a series on APTN TV, features international tattooing traditions including a Salmon Arm artist

B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail study

John Horgan contributes $300,000 for business case analysis

Province invests $50M to save B.C.’s 34 Indigenous languages

Funds will go towards the preservation and revitalization of languages spoken by less than 6,000 people

Work starts for a wider Lougheed Highway on north side of Fraser River

Upgrades part of a $70-million strategy for the Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and Mission corridor.

B.C., three northwest U.S. states join forces on trade, addiction, environment

B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships

$1.6B contract one of three awarded for Site C dam in northeastern B.C.

Government says as many as 1,600 workers by the peak of construction in 2021 will be hired

COLUMN: Why fans should continue watching the Canucks

After a tough season, Vancouver fans have promise for remaining 11 games

Protesters back at Kinder Morgan pipeline site, a day after court banned them

Demonstrators said they were outside the ‘injunction zone,’ and one chained herself to equipment

Most Read

l -->