The Electric Love music festival, in its fourth year, attracts dozens to the shores of Fraser River

Electric Love Music Festival has returned to the shores of the Fraser River this weekend.

The festival has been a source of frustration for some area residents who say the loud music and festival patrons are disruptive, but the festival has taken some measures to reduce the impact (stopping music at 4 a.m. instead of 6 a.m.) and improved harm reduction to keep festival-goers safe.

Check out this inside look at harm reduction efforts at Electric Love:

