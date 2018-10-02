VIDEO: Police save stranded 75-year-old B.C. sturgeon

First Nations Police officers initiate river rescue

RCMP First Nations Police (FNP) officers do more than protect the people in their communities – they keep local fish safe too.

On Sept. 20, FNP officers came across a sturgeon struggling for its life in a pond of low water on the bed of the Fraser River near Wahleach Road, in Agassiz, B.C.

According to an RCMP press release, the officers knew immediately that the fish was in danger and would not survive where it was, nearly ashore.

After reaching out to community partners, a plan was made for the capture and release of the helpless sturgeon.

The next day a group of determined rescuers travelled to the site of the fish. The group included FNP officers, Lower Fraser River Guardians, a community volunteer and biologists from the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

“The 75-year-old sturgeon – measuring eight feet in length and weighing an estimated 300 pounds – was safely captured by the team and released back into the river,” the RCMP stated.

Sgt. Gerry Hansom of the RCMP said the incident was an example of how community relationships can work.

“All in a day’s work – just one of the things we do,” he stated.” Strong community ties are important. The rescue was completed with the combined efforts of a number of resources pulling together.”

