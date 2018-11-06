VIDEO: Rick Mercer says Trump makes it ‘very hard to keep up’

Political satirist Rick Mercer says he “can’t imagine” having to deliver weekly rants with U.S. President Donald Trump dominating the news cycle.
His new book, “Rick Mercer Final Report,” includes some of his past commentary.
The Canadian Press
The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report
Political satirist Rick Mercer says he “can’t imagine” having to deliver weekly rants with U.S. President Donald Trump dominating the news cycle.
His new book, “Rick Mercer Final Report,” includes some of his past commentary.
The Canadian Press
On Nov. 5, Surrey’s new city council voted unanimously to ‘cancel’ the light rail project and instead, extend SkyTrain to Langley
Upbeat inaugural meeting of council receives cheers, applause
Police issued the warning after a pair of incidents in North Delta
RCMP says three young men are facing charges, after a Surrey Gang Enforcement Team investigation
George Harvie shared some of his priorities for the new council during his inaugural speech
The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report
Crackdown on fill contamination and monster homes on farmland among changes being lauded
Public-safety and health officials do not see strong pull factors for criminal infiltration of the legal business
Turnout has everything to do with a campaign’s most prominent figures
Plaque unveiled in Abbotsford on one-year anniversary of Const. John Davidson’s death
Kevin Johnston pleads guilty to one count of breach of trust, three sexual charges dropped
Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes
Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players
Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.
Festivals, concerts, networking and more in our weekly calendar for Surrey
The plainspoken political commentator is promoting his new book, Rick Mercer Final Report
MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team
Crackdown on fill contamination and monster homes on farmland among changes being lauded
Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate
Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet
Around the BCHL is a look at happenings within the league and around the junior A world.