VIDEO: Top 11 Fraser Valley staycation ideas

Skydiving, a floating water park, ziplining and more!

Need some ideas for your next staycation?

Check out this video for fun things your family can do from lake activities, historic site tours, and thrilling adventures in the Fraser Valley.

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Highway 1 eastbound lanes closed in Surrey due to collision

No estimated time of re-opening, Drive BC says

Surrey’s Mackie’s Place strives for community connection

Youth drop-in centre teaches job skills

Kids Matter signs on to Team Delta’s code of ethical conduct

Slate of Delta school board candidates pledge civility in upcoming election

Emergency dispatcher’s human rights complaint ‘not accepted for filing’

Tribunal won’t hear complaint of dispatcher claiming to suffer from PTSD after she missed deadline

City of Surrey says it’s added five acres to Hawthorne Park

Surrey says net park size has increased by one acre, after building road through park and acquiring new land

Lone orca lingering near Vancouver Island marina has DFO oncerned

Experts say duration of stay is unusual

Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack

When they heard the cat howl he’d been chomped on by two coyotes near Mt. Slesse Middle School

B.C. amateur Crisologo turning heads at RBC Canadian Open; Hadwin misses cut

22-year-old amateur from Richmond sits at 7 under in a tie for 23rd after wrapping up opening round

Hollywood Northwest? More film productions popping up on Vancouver Island

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Chesapeake Shores’, Disney’s ‘Descendants 3’ and more use Island locations

Kool-Aid man to run for mayor of B.C. town

Comedian Danny Nunes hopes youth will “drink the kool-aid” and exercise their vote

Aquila the Serval cat safely home in Fernie

After two weeks missing, Aquila the Serval cat is safely back home with her owners in Fernie.

VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United set to battle for MLS playoff spot

Whether star Alphonso Davies will be in the starting lineup at B.C. Place remains to be seen

