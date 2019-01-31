WWE wrestler and actor John Cena spotted in Vancouver

John Cena was spotted enjoying a meal at a Vancouver’s Joe Fortes restaurant this week.
In a photo posted to social media Tuesday, the WWE wrestler-turned-actor is seen, sporting longer brown hair, with restaurant staff.
Cena is set to star in Playing With Fire, a comedy about a group of firefighters who meet their match when they have to rescue a trio of rowdy children.
According to reports, the production will be based out of Burnaby, with filming to run from February until the end of March.
