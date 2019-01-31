WWE wrestler and actor John Cena spotted in Vancouver

The ‘You Can’t See Me’ star is reportedly in the Lower Mainland to film a new movie

John Cena was spotted enjoying a meal at a Vancouver’s Joe Fortes restaurant this week.

In a photo posted to social media Tuesday, the WWE wrestler-turned-actor is seen, sporting longer brown hair, with restaurant staff.

Cena is set to star in Playing With Fire, a comedy about a group of firefighters who meet their match when they have to rescue a trio of rowdy children.

According to reports, the production will be based out of Burnaby, with filming to run from February until the end of March.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Who’s the daddy? Surprise in Swiss orangutan paternity test

Just Posted

Freezing temperatures, and possible snow, headed for the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says a cold air system will head through B.C., starting in the central interior

UPDATE: Man charged in Surrey stabbing arrested in Alberta

Surrey RCMP say Virk, 21, has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Newton last year

City initiative aims to kick-start a North Delta business association

In the past, numerous attempts to create an association have failed, but staff are optmistic

Locally-made art set to adorn Delta streets

The winners of Delta’s 2018 community banner contest were announced at council on Monday, Jan. 28

Where to celebrate the lunar new year in Cloverdale next weekend

Museum of Surrey, lantern festival to host events

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Colony Farms hospital hit with largest WorkSafeBC penalty in history

B.C. Nurses’ Union release says violent attacks still occur at the site

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on B.C. mountain

Pooch runs away in Abbotsford area known for coyotes and cougars

WWE wrestler and actor John Cena spotted in Vancouver

The ‘You Can’t See Me’ star is reportedly in the Lower Mainland to film a new movie

Police arrest man who allegedly crashed truck, stole canoe near Victoria

Man was taken into custody after swimming ashore

B.C. legislature officers get another week to answer accusations

Andrew Wilkinson calls for salary caps, retirement at 75 from unregulated jobs for life

BREAKING: Charges under consideration for B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant

Unnamed individual accused of misappropriating funds from John Martin’s office nearly two years ago

WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff

Fraudsters posing as company representatives are asking for credit card information

Most Read

l -->