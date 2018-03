A slideshow of photographs from the Semiahmoo First Nation and Earl Marriott Secondary Powwow.

The event, which takes place until Sunday evening, features local dancers, as well as dancers from several First Nation’s across Western Canada, including Skwah/Chawathil, Onion Lake, and Secwepemc nations.

A grand entry will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, and at 1 p.m. on Sunday.