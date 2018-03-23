SLIDESHOW: Semiahmoo Peninsula puppies celebrated on National Puppy Day

Peace Arch News readers submitted photographs of their puppies for National Puppy Day.
Here are the results:
Photos of our furry friends
Peace Arch News readers submitted photographs of their puppies for National Puppy Day.
Here are the results:
New Zealand spending scandal exposes Dr. Nigel Murray 2014 exit from B.C. job
More than 30 people rallied against Kinder Morgan’s project outside MP Ken Hardie’s locked constituency office Friday
Gordie Hogg talks trains, firearms and controversial summer-jobs program
Reviving the shellfish population, language a priority for Semiahmoo First Nation
Racism of low expectations is “probably one of the most significant barriers” for Indigenous youth
The 22-year-old fwon the women’s singles crown with her Black Swan routine
Check out some of the submissions from around B.C. for National Puppy Day 2018
John Horgan said he would like to see the federal government step in to deal with high gas prices.
Family confirms mother of four Kelly Sandoval dies almost two months after being hit.
22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27
BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.
Parmvir Chahil has strong B.C. ties; two others charged with accessory after the fact
Experts say footage shows that vehicle’s sensors should have spotted pedestrian, initiated braking
Photos of our furry friends
From cute, to tough, to silly, Surrey’s puppies don’t dissapoint