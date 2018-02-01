PAN poll

Do you agree with changing the lyrics of O’Canada from “all thy sons command” to “all of us command”?

  • Feb. 1, 2018 2:55 p.m.
  • Poll


See story: Senate votes to approve gender neutral wording for Canada’s national anthem

