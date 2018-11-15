READ: B.C. to add hundreds of taxis, delays Uber, Lyft-style service again
Should B.C. have had Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing companies by now?
READ: B.C. to add hundreds of taxis, delays Uber, Lyft-style service again
Nancy Hasiuk-Lay has been hailed for her ‘sparkling and crystalline vocal tone’
TransLink will immediately suspend work on light rail
Police say initial indications are the victim was crossing mid-block when he was struck
Demonize and dog-pile. If you disagree with me, you are not only wrong, you are evil. The enemy…
Police were on scene in the 15200-block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight
A diabetic alert dog is trained to detect low blood sugar in people who have Type 1 diabetes
Shayne McGenn guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of David Delaney, 63
Guitar virtuoso died because of complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla. He was 85.
Report based on nearly 300 responses found lack of support at post-secondary schools a big concern
Vincent Noseworthy of Alberta is accused of aggravated sexual assault, unlawful confinement and more
Teens say positive connections with adults key to recovery
Three different acetaminophen syrups part of nationwide recall
Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and around the junior A world.
Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions
South Surrey-White Rock MP to host a Town Hall Meeting tonight
Traffic along 176th Street, 4th to 8th Avenue, is blocked while Mounties continue to investigate.
B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.
Federal government to have quarterly meetings with Surrey
The 16th CLA awards, presented by the Now-Leader, recognized Surrey’s un-sung heroes
Lancer Kevin Price of Chilliwack has handed the retroactive suspension for 2017 incidents
Cole says his experience reveals what daily life is like for black and Indigenous residents