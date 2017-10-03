SENIORS’ SCENE: Dance the night away at Kent Street centre

Did you know that the Kent Street Activity Centre hosts dances every Wednesday night in the auditorium?

Bring a friend or come on your own for a night of social dancing to the great sounds of a variety of bands. Tonight (Wednesday) the Silver Stars will be on stage. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with social dancing from 7-10 p.m.

Cost is only $8, or pay $6 if you have a membership.

On the third Saturday of each month, the Kent Street Activity Centre hosts a dinner/dance. The dance committee welcomes Sweetwater to the next one, Saturday, Oct. 21. Get your tickets early – only $25, or $20 for members.

Call 604-541-2231 for more.

•••

Cooking for just yourself, and on your own, can be boring and very un-motivating. Bring some fun back into your kitchen by discovering new recipes as you cook with others, share a meal together and then take home the food you have made for meals later in the week. Tasty Connections begins Thursday, Oct. 5. from 4-6 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

Call 604-541-2199 to register for this delicious five-week program.

•••

Are you currently learning Spanish and looking for a place to converse with others? Every Thursday from 10-11 a.m., the Spanish Conversation Group meets in the Kent Street Activity Centre library to chat in Spanish in a relaxed atmosphere.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information and pick up a guest pass from the office that will let you try out any activity group, including Spanish, up to three times before purchasing a membership.

•••

Drop in one day and visit the cozy Kent Street Centre library. White Rock Recreation and Culture members are invited to take out a book or two anytime the centre is open, then return it at their convenience when they are finished.

This lending library has a large array of books that are sure to meet many varied interests and tastes.

•••

Do you have a grandchild or family member spending a lot of time on Snapchat and you still have no idea how it works and what it is all about?

Then join us on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 7-9 .m. at the White Rock Community Centre to learn the basics of Snapchat – everything from opening a new account and adding friends to taking photos and videos to share with others. Call 604-541-2199.

•••

Many of us have a life story or slice-of-life memoir that we want to pass along to our family and friends.

Learn how to create engaging written stories about your own life in this fun and supportive class with Sylvia Taylor.

This program begins Tuesday, Oct. 10, 7-9 p.m. at the Kent Street Activity Centre. Call 604-541-2199 to register.

•••

Happy Thanksgiving from all the staff at the Kent Street Activity Centre.

The Centre will be closed on Monday Oct. 9, reopening at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The Kent Street Activity Centre, located at 1475 Kent St., is open to people 55 years of age or better. For information, call 604-541-2231.