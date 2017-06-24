SLIDESHOW: Sunshine, artists and vendors at Cloverdale Market Days

Downtown Cloverdale came alive with sound of music, vendors, families and friends on Saturday, June 24, as hundreds flocked to the town centre to take part in Cloverdale Market Days.

Tents of entrepreneurs lined the streets, the Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival sent C’est si Bon and The Reef Runner to feed the crowds, and there were lots of free activities for kids, including a clown, balloon animals and a bouncy castle.

This isn't even sped up. Korki is QUICK with these balloons. #cloverdale pic.twitter.com/mpNGnliTuS — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) June 24, 2017

In the three years since Cloverdale’s Market Days began, the event has grown substantially. This year, the events feature live entertainment, art in the park and heritage displays from the Surrey Museum and Surrey Archives.

The next Market Day will be September 16.

For more information on the Market Days, or how to get involved, visit: www.cloverdale-ae.ca/.

Korki the Clown, balloon animal artist. (Sam Anderson)

The sunny weather brought out a good crowd. (Sam Anderson)