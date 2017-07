Fifteen boxes of supplies, $221 to be split between SPCA and Red Cross

A neighbourhood donation drive spearheaded by some of South Surrey’s youngest residents has resulted in money raised and supplies collected for victims of B.C.’s wildfires.

Over the course of two hours on July 20, a group of elementary-school aged youth who live on or near 162A Street in South Surrey joined forces for the cause, collecting $221 and 15 boxes of supplies, which included toiletries, clothes, baby-care items and food.