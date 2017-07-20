Teen debate club makes contribution to White Rock Elks

Started by two teens, new speaking club is making a contribution to the community

Contributed photo From left, White Rock Elks secretary Tom Corless, SSYES founder Charles Liu, White Rock Elks president Lois Duke and SSYES co-founder William Liu. SSYES made a $435 contribution to the White Rock Elks.

The South Surrey Youth Effective Speaking club, started by two 15-year-old South Surrey teens, is starting to have an impact in the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

Charles Liu and his friend William Liu designed the club last year to help Grade 6-9 students become better public speakers and debaters.

The teens lead the students in speaking activities and debating games that require critical thinking. Entry to the club is $5 per two-hour meeting.

The teens recently donated all proceeds – $435 – to the White Rock Elks club.

“The reason I started this club is because I think debating and public speaking are extremely fun, as well as useful skills to have in your life,” Charles explains in an email to the Elks club that was shared with Peace Arch News.

“My first competitive debating experience was during the summer of 2016 with Vancouver Debate Academy. They’re an amazing debating school with great coaches, and so I knew I wanted to continue the moment I began.”

The club brings in the expertise of Connor Hunter, head coach of the Vancouver Debate Academy, to help co-ordinate the classes once a month.

“What they’re doing is really helping people with a second language. “It’s intimidating when you have to get up in front of people and speak,” said Tom Corless, secretary of White Rock Elks.