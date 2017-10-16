Halloween Drive-in movies coming to Cloverdale Fairgrounds

SURREY — Cloverdale Fairgrounds will be the scene for Halloween drive-in movies over the next couple of Friday nights.

Four films will be shown, first on Oct. 20 with the double-feature of Beetlejuice (released in 1988) followed by Silence of the Lambs (1991), then on Oct. 27 featuring Hocus Pocus (1993) and Halloween (1978), starting at 7 p.m. nightly.

The events are planned by South Surrey-based Fresh Air Cinema, billed as “the outdoor movie company.”

“This is the fourth year Fresh Air Cinema has done a Halloween Drive-In series, and the first year that we’ve expanded Canada’s only Halloween Drive-In series south of the Fraser,” Russ Davies, the company’s senior event producer and film programmer, told the Now-Leader on Monday.

“We get an awful lot of guests (from Surrey) at our other drive-in events and at previous Halloween shows, (so) this year we decided to partner with the Cloverdale Rodeo folks to bring shows to your city.”

Another event in the series will be held at White Rock’s Semiahmoo Park on Monday, Oct. 30, featuring The Nightmare Before Christmas followed by Ghostbusters.

At Cloverdale Fairgrounds, the movies will be shown at Lot 8, just north of the Stetson Bowl, with site access from 62nd Avenue, off 176th Street.

Carload pricing is $20 per movie (maximum eight people), or $30 for a double-feature showing on the same night. A $40 “pick-a-treat” pass includes access to any movie in the series held in Cloverdale and Vancouver’s River District.

More series details are posted at halloweendrivein.ca, with tickets available via links at picatic.com.

Gates open at 6 p.m. nightly, and movies will play “in all types of weather (including rain),” Fresh Air Cinema notes.

An FM-frequency radio is required to tune in audio for the movies. Pets are permitted “as long as they are on a leash when on the parking lot, and stay inside the vehicle during the show.”

The rules warn of ejection for those who honk during movies, and nobody is permitted to sit on top of any vehicle. Also, “4x4s, SUVs, trucks, vans and other extended vehicles, upon arrival, will be required to park in a designated area.”

The movies shown at Vancouver’s River District are E.T. and Friday the 13th Part 3: 3D (on Saturday, Oct. 21) and Casper and The Shining (Oct. 28).