Suspect allegedly ‘grabs buttocks’ of 11-year-old girl

Surrey RCMP are asking the public for help in finding a man who allegedly grabbed an 11-year-old girl “on the buttocks” in Cloverdale.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 10 around 5:40 p.m. on the 18800-block of 65th Avenue.

After the incident, police say the 11-year-old turned around to face the man, who then apologized and ran away.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Surrey RCMP describe the suspect as a white man in his 30s, approximately six feet tall and was wearing blue jeans, a light coloured shirt and a light coloured baseball hat at the time of the incident. According to the victim, the man may have had stubble on his face as well.

Surrey RCMP would like to offer a few safety tips for residents to improve their safety:

Don’t take shortcuts. Use main routes and avoid lanes, forested or secluded areas.

Walk with friends.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

Phone home when leaving a friend’s house and say when you will be home.

Trust your instincts.

Phone home if you are going to be delayed, or if your plans change.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.