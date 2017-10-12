Bajwa withdraws bid for B.C. Liberal Leadership

Vikram Bajwa (pictured) has withdrawn his bid for become the next leader of the B.C. Liberal Party. (Submitted photo)

After announcing earlier this month that he had aspirations to become leader of the B.C. Liberals. Surrey resident Vikram Bajwa was withdrawn his bid for the B.C. Liberal Leadership.

In a statement, Bajwa acknowledges that there are other Liberal candidates with more experience. He’s decided to throw his support behind Andrew Wilkinson or Mike De Jong in their bids to become the next leader of the B.C. Liberals.

Bajwa mentions that he will decide whether he will support Wilkinson or De Jong by December.

Bajwa previously has two unsuccessful bids for becoming the next mayor of Surrey in 2011 and 2014. He also attempted an unsuccessful run to be a B.C. Liberal MLA in the Surrey-Tynehead riding prior to the 2013 election.



trevor.beggs@surreynowleader.com

