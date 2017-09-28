‘Drug paraphernalia’ found after truck smashes into South Surrey condo fencing

Police continue search for driver of vehicle found with stolen plates after chase

RCMP are investigating a truck that smashed into South Surrey condos. (Lance Peverley/Peace Arch News)

A report of erratic driving near 32 Avenue and 152 Street Thursday evening led to a pickup truck crashing through the gates of a South Surrey housing complex and sparked a manhunt.

Police say a search of the vehicle – which had stolen plates – revealed “drug paraphernalia” inside.

As of this morning, the driver had not been located.

The incident unfolded after a motorist contacted police at 7:30 p.m. to report a possible impaired driver, Cpl. Scotty Schumann confirmed. The caller was following a truck that was being driven erratically.

When police attempted to pull the truck over, however, it sped off. Police did not pursue the vehicle, Schumann said, citing the perceived risk, but were advised shortly after that it had hit a concrete wall at the Edgewater, a housing complex on 36 Avenue, west of 152 Street.

According to residents, the truck – a four-door, silver/grey Ford 4×4 – was driving down 152 Street with its hood up before it smashed into the complex, and into a wall beside the underground-parkade entranceway.

A police helicopter, multiple police cruisers and a K-9 unit were deployed to search for the driver, who reportedly fled downhill on foot towards the Nicomekl River.

Mounties at the scene that evening were tightlipped as to whether any arrests had been made.

Schumann said Friday morning that investigation is ongoing to locate and identify the driver.

