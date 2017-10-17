VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire, SUV flips in crash on Surrey’s Highway 10

SURREY — A dramatic crash on Highway 10 near 168th Avenue has traffic blocked westbound.
A witness at the scene tells the Now-Leader it happened around 8:20 a.m. and that a white car is on fire.
“And an SUV was upside down. It looked crushed,” they added.
Vehicle flipped on highway 10 at 168 St. Expect significant delays. #SurreyBC e pic.twitter.com/ORisKdMQgL— Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) October 17, 2017
Traffic is backed up in both directions. No traffic is getting through westbound as Highway 10 is blocked in that direction.
At 9:15 a.m., 168th Street was also blocked from 57A Avenue to Highway 10.
No word of any injuries yet.
More to come.
amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter