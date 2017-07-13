UPDATE: Delta Police arrest Surrey man, recover stolen vehicle

A Surrey man in custody and facing multiple charges after being apprehended by Delta Police Wednesday morning.

Miraceal Peart, 18, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and obstruction after police responded to a report of an erratic driver in the 3800-block of 96th St. at approximately 9:05 a.m. on July 12.

The complainant reported that a grey Nissan had sped past him, narrowly missing hitting his vehicle, and that the suspect car was “all over the road.”

While police were on their way, the complaint called back to let them know that the car was now stuck in a ditch by the 104th Street access to the Boundary Bay dyke.

Officers arrived and located a male standing by the 2005 Nissan Acura. Initially, the man provided a false name before fleeing police on foot into thick blackberry bushes, through a ditch and over a barbed wire fence. Police contained the area and called in the K9 unit.

The man was subsequently found unconscious and laying on the ground under an excavator. Officers administered naloxone, believing the suspect was suffering from a drug overdose. Delta Fire and B.C. Ambulance responded and transported him to hospital.

Further investigation identified the man as 18-year-old Mircaceal Peart of Surrey and determined he was “currently on various conditions.” Delta Police public affairs coordinator Sharlene Brooks told the Reporter that she cannot expand on the conditions he is under as they stem from a youth order.

Police also learned that the Nissan had been reported stolen to Surrey RCMP. The vehicle was towed and the owner advised it had been found.

Once medically cleared, Peart was arrested and held for a “show cause” hearing. Brooks said it is likely that more charges are pending and that a court date has not yet been set.

Police attribute the arrest to the vigilance of the Deltan who made the initial call, saying a key element of community policing is citizens reporting and police responding.