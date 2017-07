Two police, one firefighter and one municipal staffer are headed to Williams Lake.

Delta is pitching in to help fight wildfires in the interior.

Delta will be sending two DPD officers, one firefighter and one municipal staff member to assist in the planning section of the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at Williams Lake.

The deployment is in response to a request by Emergency Management BC for EOC staff .

The Cariboo Regional District EOC is currently dealing with 11 fires in the Williams Lake area.

More to come…