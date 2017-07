A 22-year-old Missouri woman was arrested at the Pacific Highway border Saturday, in connection with a dangerous-drugs charge.

According to a news release issued Sunday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, a warrant had been issued by Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in Huntsville, Mo. It was discovered during a name check.

The traveller, a Lee’s Summit, Mo. resident, was transported to Whatcom Couty Jail pending extradition to Missouri.