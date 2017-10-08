VIDEO: Occupied car hit in Cloverdale shooting

Surrey RCMP say no one was injured

Surrey RCMP are investigating a laneway in Cloverdale after bullets struck an occupied Jeep and a house just late Sunday morning.

According to a release, police responded to reports of shots fired in the 17200 block of 65 Ave.

No one was injured in the shooting and no suspects have been detained yet but Mounties say a dark coloured Chevy, possibly a Malibu, was seen fleeing east along 64 Avenue shortly after the gunfire.

Surrey RCMP have taped off a laneway one street south of 64 Avenue and just off of 172 Street.

.@SurreyRCMP have taken off a laneway just south of 64 Ave and 172 Street in #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/j0g4vcM83T — Kat (@katslepian) October 8, 2017

Investigators have been combing the area for more than an hour and the RCMP forensics unit is on scene. Shell casings have been marked off in the middle of the laneway.

Residents reported hearing shots fired in the area, which is just blocks away from where a 22-year-old man was gunned down in his driveway in August.

Neighbours said that the area was typically a quiet neighbourhood and one woman remarked that she had been happy with her recent choice to move there.

More to come.