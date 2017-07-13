Maple Ridge tent city calls for change in RCMP OD policy

But RCMP only respond when contacted by paramedics

Ivan Drury with Alliance Against Displacement, wants RCMP to follow a new policy.

The people running the Anita Place Tent City are calling for the RCMP to scale back their response to overdose calls in order to ensure people feel safe when they call 911.

“There needs to be a clear policy direction from the RCMP not to attend overdose calls,” Ivan Drury with the Alliance Against Displacement, said Thursday.

The Alliance made the call after an opioid overdose late Monday night at about 11:30 p.m., at the tent city on St. Anne Avenue in downtown Maple Ridge.

The man was revived with a Narcan shot by other residents in the camp but then was arrested by three officers on drug possession allegations and later released.

“This will make people at the camp … afraid to call if their friend or family overdoses,” Drury said.

The group is having a news conference this afternoon at Ridge Meadows RCMP to make their case that when someone is overdosing that, “calling 911 will bring health assistance for overdose victims, not arrests and criminal charges,” a release said.

He added most overdoses take place in people’s homes and many are afraid to call 911 because they’re afraid of being charged.

During the two and a half months the tent city has been running there have been only five overdoses, Drury said.

An RCMP spokesman said that police don’t respond to every single overdose call but will show up when requested by paramedics.

Police said they were not called on Monday night but just stopped by the camp when they saw an ambulance showed up.