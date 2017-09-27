UPDATE: Motorcyclist sustains serious injuries in Cloverdale accident

Collision happened at 168 St and 63 Ave, near Cloverdale Athletic Park

The collision occurred at the intersection of 168 Street and 63 Avenue. (Amy Reid photo)

A motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the intersection of 168 Street and 63 Avenue in Cloverdale.

Crash between motorcycle and car at 63Ave and 168 St. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/v7GPJQRblI — Amy Marie Reid (@amyreid87) September 27, 2017

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann said that the motorcycle was headed south when it was struck by a vehicle turning left onto 168 Street.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Single lane traffic is flowing in both directions along 168 Street and Schumann said to expect “intermittent road closures” as RCMP continues to investigate on scene.

More to come.



