Pesticide and livestock medication collection program to make stop in Delta

Dispose of obsolete or unwanted stock Oct. 10 and 11; program only comes to Delta every three years

Got any old pesticides laying around that you’re not sure how to safely get rid of?

On Oct. 10 and 11, farmers, industrial pesticide users and other residents who have commercial grade pesticides can safely dispose of their obsolete or unwanted stock at Evergro — CPS Canada (7430 Hopcott Rd.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CleanFarms, in partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute, will be operating the collection program. Commercial grade and agricultural pesticides (identified with a pest control product number on the label) that would otherwise not be collected can be disposed of for free.

Livestock medications that are used by primary producers in the rearing of animals in an agricultural context (identified with a DIN number, serial number or pest control product number on the label) will also be accepted at no charge.

According to the CleanFarms website, the products collected through the program are then transported to a high-temperature incineration facility where they are safely disposed of. Since the program launched in 1998, more than two million kilograms of obsolete pesticides have been collected and destroyed.

This event only occurs once every three years in Delta, so residents are encouraged to take advantage of it.

More information on the program can be found at cleanfarms.ca/obsoletepesticidelivestock.