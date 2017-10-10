Police say alcohol a possible factor after car crashes into Surrey store

Two women fled the scene, according to RCMP

SURREY — Police believe alcohol may have been a factor after a car crashed into a store in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say they received a call about the incident, in the 12100-block of 72nd Avenue, around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The registered owner of the vehicle was found at the scene and taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

But Surrey RCMP say “information was obtained that two females fled from the vehicle after the collision.”



