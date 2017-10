Up to 50 mm of rain expected to fall Wednesday afternoon, according to Environment Canada

Get out those umbrellas, a rainfall warning has been issued for most of the Lower Mainland.

Environment Canada issued the alert Wednesday afternoon, with up to 50 mm of rain expected to fall before tapering to showers in the evening.

The forecast stems from a strong Pacific frontal system that’s stalled over Vancouver Island, according to the alert.

