VIDEO: Surrey homes dealing with water main flood along 184 Street

Water is now shut off between 71 Ave. and 72 Ave. along 184 Street

Several homes along 184 Street are dealing with a large amount of flooding after a water main break on Thursday, Oct. 5.

According to acting manager of engineering operations Ray Kerr, a contractor was doing directional drilling when they accidentally broke the 200 millimetre water main.

A reporter on scene said the water was filling up several yards in houses facing 184 Street, and was over the road on 71 Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Video shows water flowing out from beneath what appears to be a driveway.

City of Surrey staff was able to get the leak under control quickly, and the water is now shut off between 71 Avenue and 72 Avenue along 184 Street. Kerr expects the water to be back on around midnight.

-with files from Amy Reid