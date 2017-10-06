Surrey man injured in Las Vegas mass shooting

He and wife at Route 91 Harvest Festival concert when gunman opened fire from Mandalay Bay Hotel

A Surrey resident who was shot in the Las Vegas shooting was in Royal Columbian Hospital Friday to have his wound examined.

“The bullet wound has swelled up the size of an orange,” said Kevin Sears, of Fraser Heights. “I’m in a weird spot right now, in a hospital around a whole bunch of people. If I was at home I’d talk to you all day long but I don’t feel comfortable talking to you today at a hospital.”

He and his wife Colleen had been at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert when the gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, killing 58 and injuring nearly 500. Colleen was not injured, Sears said. “Not physically.”

The couple went to RCH emergency “just to take some precautionary measures,” she said.

Sears said the bullet “went from approximately three inches below my shoulder blade and then six inches out underneath my arm.”

He earlier told Global BC that “a third barrage of rounds of fire came out and that’s when I got hit. We were in the main field, right in front of the stage. So basically we were sitting ducks.”



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter