Surrey RCMP looking for three vehicles related to Whalley drive-by shooting

Surrey Mounties are looking for this vehicle related to a drive-by shooting in Whalley on July 20. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey Mounties are trying to identify the owners of three vehicles “of interest” related to a drive-by shooting in Whalley on July 20, and the people who were in those vehicles during the gunfire.

No injuries were reported. The Surrey RCMP said at the time shots were fired from a newer-model two-door charcoal-coloured Honda Civic at a newer-model black Cadillac Escalade, in the 9400-block of 130A Street, at about at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20. Both took off before police arrived.

It happened not far from Betty Huff Elementary School on Huntley Avenue, where children were playing.

VIDEO: Victim tries to flee after targeted South Surrey shooting

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP stats indicate crime is down, again

READ ALSO: Nobody hurt in yet another drive-by shooting in Surrey

READ ALSO: More shots fired in Surrey as police investigate ‘targeted incident’ in Bridgeview area

READ ALSO: Surrey has had 26 shots-fired incidents this year

Police are now looking for a 2015-2017 black Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum, which they say was targeted in the shooting. They are also looking for a 2001-2005 silver Honda Civic two-door that they say was “associated” to the SUV prior to the shooting, and the suspect vehicle, a 2006-2011 grey Honda Civic two-door. Police obtained images of the three vehicles from surveillance video.

“Any information you have, even if it may seem inconsequential, could potentially help solve this crime,” Corporal Scotty Schumann said. “In addition, we are asking you to call police if you see unknown, occupied vehicles in your neighbourhood that are idling for long periods of time. Our investigations into many of the recent shootings have shown that the suspects are usually waiting in vehicles for their intended targets to appear.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com