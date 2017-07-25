Surrey woman charged with defrauding elementary school PAC

Tuyet Ngo, 31, is charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000 and using forged bank statements

A Surrey woman is accused of defrauding a Surrey school Parent Advisory Council, police have revealed.

Tuyet Ngo, 31, charged with fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and using forged bank statements, turned herself in on July 24 after a warrant was issued for her arrest and she is expected to appear in Surrey provincial court on July 31.

Whalley’s K.B. Woodward Elementary school contacted police last September to report its PAC had been defrauded of more than $35,000.

“The victims in this incident were the students of K.B. Woodward and the surrounding neighbourhood,” Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said. “It was heartening to see businesses, individuals and the K.B. Woodward school community come together afterwards to raise funds to cover the losses.”

K.B. Woodward had set up a gofundme account in response, aiming to raise $34,000 to build a playground the missing money had been earmarked for, through three years of bottle drives, book and chocolate sales and other fundraising efforts.

Meantime, last year up to $20,000 disappeared from the PAC at Serpentine Heights Elementary in Guildford but police do not believe the two cases are connected. That case is still under investigation, Schumann said, and no arrest has been made or charge laid.

“Taking money from kids, really, is what it amounts to,” Surrey School District spokesman Doug Strachan said at the time these stories broke last fall.

