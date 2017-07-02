Transit fares increase Canada Day weekend

Expect to pay a bit more for commuting in Metro Vancouver

Commuters start paying a bit more this weekend to use buses and skytrains in Metro Vancouver.

Transit fares increased by about three per cent on July 1. This means single-use adult fares increased by 10 cents, while concession fares increased by five cents.

Monthly passes also increased by $2 and some concession monthly passes also went up by a dollar.

The bump in transit fares is set to help fund the Mayors Council 10 year vision plan. Approved by the council in March, it’s the first transit fare increase since 2013.

