TransLink disputes claims LRT is dangerous for roadways

TransLink is insisting that light rail is the safest option for Surrey, despite an anti-LRT group’s concerns.

An anti-LRT group, SkyTrain for Surrey, posted a video to Twitter showing what they believe could be the deadly consequences of light rail transit in Surrey. The video appears to show ground-level light trains hitting cars in cities around Canada and the U.S.

TransLink spokesperson Chris Bryan refuted the group’s claims.

“LRT safely moves millions of people around the world every day, quickly and efficiently,” Bryan said, citing Calgary, Seattle and Toronto as cities where light rail has been operating for years.

“[TransLink] LRT will have its own designated, physically segregated right-of-way, separated from other traffic,” said Bryan.“It will also have designated signals that are integrated with intersection signals for other vehicles, so that everything operates as a complete system.”

The proposed light rail system in Surrey will be operated manually and be capable of making emergency stops, Bryan added. Drivers and operators will have to follow standard road rules.

