‘Well-intentioned’ Cloverdale resident points rifle at police station staff

Surrey RCMP reminds people not to bring firearms to police station when relinquishing them

RCMP are reminding residents that they should call police if they wish to relinquish a firearm, and not bring firearms to their local police station, after a Cloverdale resident brought a rifle into the Cloverdale District Office.

The resident wanted to give up the firearm for destruction, and thought that they could do so at the police station.

In the process of offering up the rifle, they pointed it at office staff. Although the rifle was not loaded, no one was at risk and the person was “well-intentioned,” the incident was “unsettling,” according to RCMP.

Surrey RCMP issued a reminder on Wednesday stating that residents can call their local district office to arrange for pick up of any unwanted firearms they may have.

When RCMP arrive for pick up, they ask that you do not bring your firearm to the door. Instead, leave it stored so that the police officer can make sure the firearm is not loaded and is safe for transport.

The officer then brings the firearm back to the detachment, records it and destroys it.

“We are happy to retrieve firearms for destruction, however we need to ensure everyone’s safety when receiving and disposing of firearms and ammunition,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann in a media release.

“The majority of gun related crimes in Canada are committed with guns that are domestically sourced,” he said. “If we can reduce the number of unwanted firearms in residences, it may have an impact on public and police safety.”

Visit the Surrey RCMP website for the contact information for your local District Office, or visit www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/cfp-pcaf.