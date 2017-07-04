White Rock fire discovered by alert constable

A kitchen fire in an empty North Bluff Road home could have caused much more damage, had a White Rock constable not tracked the source of smoke in the 14000-block of North Bluff Road early Tuesday morning. (Tracy Holmes photo)

White Rock’s fire chief is crediting an alert constable with saving a North Bluff Road home from significant damage, after a blaze broke out in the home’s kitchen early Tuesday.

Phil Lemire said the constable had been in the area – near Nichol Road and North Bluff Road (140 Street and 16 Avenue) – shortly before 4 a.m. and noticed the smell of smoke.

“They smelled smoke in the area and just thought it seemed odd,” Lemire told Peace Arch News.

Investigating further, the constable “noticed some smoke coming out of the attic vent” of an older, one-storey home.

Fire crews responding found the house filled with smoke and a fire in the kitchen area.

No one was in the home, and there is “nothing to indicate anything suspicious at this point in time,” Lemire said.

“It looks like the tenants had just moved. We’re trying to determine some pieces… sort out the actual cause.”

Fire damage was contained to the kitchen.

Lemire said the constable who pinpointed the smoke source deserves should be commended.

“It could’ve been significantly worse,” he said. “It wouldn’t have been too long before the house was significantly involved.

“I will be giving some accolades, for sure.”