Wildfire-related air quality advisory issued for Lower Mainland

An air quality advisory has been issued for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver due to wildfire smoke.

According to a release, “high concentrations of fine particulate matter” are being blown in from from B.C.’s interior. Metro Vancouver said that the advisory is expected to last until either the wildfires ceases or weather patterns change enough to stop bringing smoke towards the coast.

The people most at risk are those with chronic underlying medical conditions, infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

You can view current air quality in the region here.

