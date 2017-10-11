LETTER: It’s Greater White Rock

Editor:

Re: Limiting potential as destination, Sept. 29 letters.

I am intrigued by letter-writer Coralie McCormick’s use of the word “Peninsula.” Although the message was about inaction in White Rock, it is the Peninsula in its entirety – peninsular Surrey, White Rock and the Semiahmoo First Nation – that is the true destination that offers the greatest potential for attracting folks to live, work, play and visit.

After all, it is not just about having people visiting. Rather, it is about making the Peninsula an affordable, attractive and vibrant community for those who live here and are looking for alternative choices to live.

So, in addition to White Rock waking up, we need every one else on the Semiahmoo Peninsula to also do so, and, when that does happen, to start working together as a single community.

Darwin Nickel, White Rock