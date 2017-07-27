LETTERS: Beautification stopped short

Editor: I watched city workers change the median on Johnston Road on two different occasions.

Editor:

When I moved into Bosa’s Miramar apartment, I watched the city workers change the median on Johnston Road between Russell and Thrift on two different occasions.

When questioned why it got re-done, it was stated that this was a “beautification project” to encourage more business to central White Rock.

Now it’s July 2017, and the photo above is what the median landscaping looks like.

Surely with all the taxes obtained by all highrise residents and others, the city could afford to purchase some plants or flowers. If not, they should just remove the weeds and cover up all the mess with some attractive tiles. As it is now, it’s an eyesore.

Lynda Moller, White Rock