LETTERS: No cost to keeping clean

For several years, I’ve been attending South Surrey Indoor Pool, but presently I attend the new facility at Grandview Heights, on 24 Avenue and 168 Street.

In both of those facilities, I’ve personally talked to supervision personnel and very young lifeguards, asking for enforcement of cleansing in showers prior to pool use, by making it mandatory.

In those two facilities, I observed a very, very small percentage of attending users are observing the rules.

It is common courtesy and respect to practise this.

I try to intervene by phone calls to city hall, but nothing is done. Politics and a touchy subject.

Now, my very good idea, which will work with no cost to anybody.

Namely, let’s put out a call for volunteers who will be making sure that the rules and regulations are enforced.

I mean, at the entrances, before anybody is allowed to enter in the water or sauna, the general public must take a cleansing shower.

In return for volunteering, they will be given free use of the facilities, at the agreeable terms.

Please include my letter in your issue, as I don’t see other way to change and educate the public.

Grisza Laufman, Surrey