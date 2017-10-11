LETTERS: Picking what’s important

Editor:

Re: Buy Low patrons bid adieu, Oct. 4.

Many of us gave tributes to its owner and staff for the friendly and efficient service offered there.

But it’s reality: its doors are closed.

This made me realize our beloved White Rock may become a city of impersonal concrete, not the city where I now enjoy walking its streets, thankful for its scenic beauty and that I almost always see someone to exchange hellos and talk with.

Many of us love and appreciate our ‘City by the Sea’ as it is now. In spite of strong opposition, Mayor Wayne Baldwin and the White Rock council decided to give the go-ahead to tower construction, raising the allowable height against that allowed for in the OCP.

Which is most important, our city’s citizens’ wishes or developers’ dollar desires?

I know which I choose.

Trudy Bishop, White Rock