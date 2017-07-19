LETTERS: Sidewalk not for pedallers

Editor: What does it take to get cyclists to ride their bikes on roads and not on sidewalks?

Not only is it illegal to ride a bike on a sidewalk, it is also extremely dangerous.

I walk for one or two hours, five to six days per week. About every 10 minutes, another cyclist comes along on the sidewalk.

I have stopped some of them and politely asked them to ride their bikes on the road, because if they hit a pedestrian that person will be carted off in an ambulance.

Do you know what the majority of the cyclists response to me was? It could be interpreted as “go forth and multiply.”

Maybe I should carry a big stick.

David Dines, Surrey