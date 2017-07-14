LETTERS: Solutions not their mandate

Editor:

Re: Pay-parking frustration unites neighbours, July 7.

I read with interest your article by Aaron Hinks on pay parking.

In it, the quote from a resident: “The City of White Rock has always been nasty about parking…” and I fully agree.

Last year, I tried to find a solution to a parking issue near where I live and the response was basically to make light of my problem and to let me know that they really, really don’t care. No matter that their rules are inconsistent or inconvenient, you’re bothering us, please go away was the tacit response.

I suggested solutions, asked for solutions, but no, can’t you see we’re busy, so please bugger off.

Something needs to be done about that attitude. Solutions need to be offered.

A.P. Hovasse, White Rock