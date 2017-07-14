LETTERS: Unloved and unregulated

Editor: A four-lane stretch of 16 Avenue is apparently unloved and virtually unregulated.

The four-lane stretch of North Bluff Road/16 Avenue – between King George Boulevard and 138 Street – is apparently unloved and virtually unregulated.

Traffic of all types, including heavy, articulated trucks, speed past several schools, a hospital, children’s play area, parks, residences for retired people and the shopping area around the intersection with 152 Street.

There is an urgent need for an immediate, aggressive speed-reduction program, followed by an in-depth study of the traffic patterns and road improvements.

Paul Brinton, Surrey