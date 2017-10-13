LETTERS: What our city once stood for

Editor:

Re: Limiting potential as destination, Sept. 29 letters.

I am in complete agreement with letter-writer Coralie McCormick’s sentiment that ended, “Wake up, White Rock.”

Before moving to White Rock from downtown Vancouver about five years ago, I would have loved to jump on a train and be in the wonderful tourist town of White Rock in less than an hour. And, as if the pleasant travel view wasn’t enough, there is even still a bistro on that train.

We need to try to re-open the door in the spirit of what White Rock and its support structure once stood for.

If popularity of local train travel increased by just double – it would have a re-adjustment effect on coal train timing and perhaps routing, too. Only then could we take a new look on opening the same convenient opportunities for U.S. travelers with a White Rock stop in mind.

Yes, it still takes at least three years for the train company to initial the changes, not including some re-construction. All the reason to start the process now.

Wake up, White Rock, and just do it!

Richard Acton, White Rock