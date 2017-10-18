LETTERS: When our donations runneth over

Editor: We mean well, but when people are in need of donations, they’re likely not needing your junk.

We mean well, but when people are in need of donations, they’re likely not needing your junk.

It was disgusting to see donation boxes filled to the brim and overflowing with what looked like stuff more suited to the garbage dump than a donation box.

Even if the donations were worthy of passing on initially, they weren’t after being left out in the rain and cold for several days.

My suggestion – give good stuff, and if the donation box is full, look for another time or place to donate.

Maria Pavlik, Surrey