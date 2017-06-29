OUR VIEW: Stalking coyote a symptom of fallen forests in Surrey

With so much natural habitat lost to development in our city, increasing encounters with wildlife should come as no surprise.

Conservation officers plan to shoot coyote after second report of a child nearly being grabbed in Surrey this week. (Photo: Shane MacKichan/Now-Leader contributor)

SURREY — It’s hard to fault the BC Conservation Officers Service for deciding to shoot a problem coyote in North Surrey when it comes to protecting small children from potential harm.

Let’s hope the sad business gets done with before a toddler is injured.

We can’t help but wonder why this coyote, or coyotes, are clashing with Guildford residents. Perhaps it’s because the animals have lost so much natural habitat to development.

Progress? Not for them.

The first reported attempt on a child happened at Mary Jane Shannon Elementary school, which is incidentally across the street from Hawthorne Park, through which the city is planning to punch new roads.

Conservation authorities consider these unfortunate incidents, with coyotes stalking small children, to be abnormal.

Let’s hope it doesn’t become the new way, as more forests come down in this city.

