250 paddleboarders race to raise money for Surrey hospital program

Champion of the Crescent Stand Up Paddle Board event held Sunday at Blackie Spit Park

SURREY — Paddleboarders raced to raise funds for Surrey Hospital & Outpatient Centre Foundation on Sunday afternoon (July 16).

The second annual Champion of the Crescent Stand Up Paddle Board event saw 250 racers take to the waters off Blackie Spit Park in South Surrey.

They raised more than $155,000 for kids’ mental health programs at the hospital.

Danny Ching won the men’s 10K race in a time of 54 minutes, 56 seconds, with Matt Abbott placing second (59:27).

The women’s 10K event saw Candace Appleby place first in a time of 64 minutes, 27 seconds, with Shannon Bell in second (65:41).

Blake Hanley won the men’s 3.5K race in 24 minutes, 17 seconds, with Doug Thomas in second (25:19), while the women’s event was won by Sarah Sandstrom (26:47), with Laurisse Noel in second (31:44).

The day’s Team Relay event was won by Team Heritage Office Furnishings.

“We’re so happy so many people chose to spend their Sunday with us, raising money for kids’ mental health programs,” stated Jane Adams, president of Surrey Hospital & Outpatient Centre Foundation.

“Participants in the race have helped fund vital programs that will provide children, teens and their families with much needed support and treatment. There’s a real need for these programs, and everyone’s contribution will be so appreciated by the most vulnerable in our society.”

Champion of the Crescent, presented by EllisDon, will take place again on July 22, 2018, also at Blackie Spit Park.