Giants drop pair of one-goal games

Brayden Watts scored twice on Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss in Moose Jaw. Watts leads the Vancouver Giants with six goals and eight points through eight games.

Playing a pair of opponents with a combined two losses in their first 17 games, the Vancouver Giants matched two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams, stride for stride.

Unfortunately for the Giants, they only earned a single point for their efforts.

Kicking off a Prairie road trip, Vancouver fell 1-0 to the conference-leading Swift Current Broncos on Friday before battling back from a two-goal deficit to pick up a single point in an overtime loss the next night in Moose Jaw against the Warriors.

The Broncos (8-1-0-0) are first in the Eastern Conference while the Warriors (7-1-0-0) are third.

The Giants fell to 2-4-1-1 on the Western Hockey League season.

Swift Current’s Tyler Steenbergen scored his league-leading 16th goal midway through the second period for the game’s only goal as David Tendeck turned aside 30 shots.

The Broncos’ Logan Flodell finished with 38 saves as Vancouver out-shot Swift Current 38-31.

After Vancouver’s Brayden Watts and Moose Jaw’s Jett Woo traded first-period goals the next night, the Warriors went ahead 3-1 on goals from Justin Almeida and Brayden Burke.

But Watts — with his team-leading sixth — and Dylan Plouffe knotted the score at three.

Neither team scored in the third period but Jayden Halbgewachs struck for the winner 52 seconds into overtime.

Todd Scott made 28 saves in the loss as the Giants were out-shot 32-26.

Vancouver continues their six-game Prairie road trip with games in Prince Albert against the Raiders on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 in Saskatoon versus the Blades. They wrap things up with games in Brandon (Oct. 20) and Regina (Oct. 21).

