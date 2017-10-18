Giants’ Holt knocks home OT winner

First road victory of the season for Vancouver Giants after 5-4 win in Prince Albert

Goaltender David Tendeck is down but not out during a scramble in front of the Vancouver Giants goal on Tuesday in Prince Albert. Tendeck made 33 saves as his team earned their first road victory, knocking off the Raiders 5-4 in overtime. Lucas Chudleigh Prince Albert Raiders photo

Dawson Holt picked a great time for his first goal of the season.

Holt scored the overtime winner as the Vancouver Giants picked up their first road win of the season, knocking off the Prince Albert Raiders 5-4 on Tuesday night at the Art Hauser Centre.

Holt snapped home the winner at 2:35 of extra time, taking the puck in the neutral zone and then skating into the Raiders’ zone and beating Nicholas Sanders from the slot.

The win improved Vancouver to 3-4-1-1 while the Raiders fell to 3-4-3-0.

The Giants had a great start to the game with Brayden Watts and Ty Ronning striking for goals 48 seconds apart in the opening 2:31.

The Raiders’ Jordan Stallard and Sergei Sapego pulled Prince Albert even with goals 65 seconds apart but while those were still being announced, Ronning notched his second goal 31 seconds later as the teams combined for five goals in 5:21.

And before the period was out, Parker Kelly and Sean Montgomery struck for the home side for a 4-3 lead after 20 minutes.

The second period featured just one goal as Giants’ defenceman Alex Kannok Leipert scored in the middle frame, knotting the score at four.

David Tendeck finished with 33 saves for the Giants.

Vancouver continues their seven-game road trip in Saskatoon against the Blades on Oct. 18.

sports@langleytimes.com